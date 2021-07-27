Program note: Jeopardy to be replaced by Olympic coverage

LeVar Burton, the next “Jeopardy!” guest host, said his first taping got off to a shaky start. “Being at home, it feels like a really relaxed half-hour, but it’s not relaxed at all,” he told the Associated Press. (Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to Olympic coverage, Jeopardy will be replaced on WBRE channel 28 over the next two weeks.

The start of NBC’s evening coverage of the Olympics from Tokyo was expanded into Jeopardy’s 7:30 p.m. time period.

As a local NBC affiliate, we must comply with NBC’s decision to air the Olympic coverage during that time period. This leaves WBRE without an alternative for airing the show.

We know of the interest in Levar Burton’s appearance on the show. We will try to alert you when the episodes will be in reruns.

Jeopardy returns to its regular schedule on August 9.