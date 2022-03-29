TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A K9 named Etu has returned back from 12 weeks of training in drug sniffing and scent tracking.

Wyoming County was one of three counties in the state to receive a grant from the state attorney general’s office to launch a K9 program.





Etu is part of the Tunkhannock Township Police Department in Wyoming County. She will also assist Luzerne, Lackawanna, Bradford and Susquehanna counties if she is needed and requested.

Etu will officially be sworn in as an officer, in the coming days. Reporter Cody Butler will have more tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.