Production shortage prompts short-term change to blue garbage bag program in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre’s blue garbage bag system has been impacted like so many others by production shortages and distribution issues. Therefore, the mayor has come up with a temporary solution for the time being.

According to Mayor George C. Brown, the City of Wilkes-Barre has a sufficient amount of small blue bags, but the supply of large blue garbage bags has rapidly dwindled.

In order to remedy this issue, the city is going to be selling garbage stickers, rather than the large blue garbage bags.

The mayor says this is only on a temporary basis and the sale of garbage stickers will start on Monday, February 7. The stickers will be available at the same locations where large blue garbage bags are sold.

The stickers are the same price as the large blue bags, $2 each. Small blue garbage bags are also in stock and available at their normal price, $6.25 for a 5-pack. Residents may purchase large garbage stickers individually or as many as they require.

The City of Wilkes-Barre wishes to remind residents that stickers should be attached to the garbage bag itself and should not exceed 30 pounds. Also, stickers should always face the street, visible to the Department of Public Works (DPW) crews.

Residents may call the Mayor’s Office at 570-208-4158 with any questions concerns about the temporary program.