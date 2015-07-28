Probe into alleged serial rapist widens

The investigation into a former Henderson resident is growing. Neal Falls, 45, is being looked at as a possible serial killer.

Police departments across the country are taking a closer look at Falls after his recent death in West Virginia.

A woman called Heather killed him after she says Falls tried killing her when he showed up at her home after responding to a sex ad on Backpage.com.

“I just grabbed the gun and shot over behind me,” she said.

“I believe that Heather saved lives, and, hopefully, we’ll be able to bring some closure to some other families too,” Charleston West Virginia Police Lt. Steve Cooper said.

Falls lived in Henderson from 2000 to 2008. During that time, four women working as prostitutes went missing. Remains for three of them were found.

Police in West Virginia discovered axes, machetes, bleach and more in Falls’ car. The lieutenant in charge of the West Virginia investigation says Falls probably has a history of committing crimes.

“If he’s really committed as many offenses, as many killings as we think he has, then, yes, it’s amazing he was able to do that, and he must have worked pretty hard to avoid detection,” said forensic psychologist Mark Chambers. “He’s probably a guy that’s relatively intelligent, and so he knows enough to do what he needs to do to stay off the radar.”

Chambers says common traits for serial killers include: lack of empathy, getting a thrill from seeing people suffer and charm.

While Falls lived in southern Nevada, he worked as a security guard at Hoover Dam.

8 News NOW talked with his former roommate who described him as average.

“It’s not uncommon for it to be a shock to people they know and people that are close to them to find out that they’re capable of these kinds of actions, because they don’t necessarily act that way all the time,” Chambers said.

Police in West Virginia say Falls was stopped by police in more than twenty states. Officers frequently looked into whether he was wanted, but no arrests for serious crimes ever occurred.