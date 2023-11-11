STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We are days into the second month of the war in Gaza and the battle abroad is fueling tensions here at home.

Protests calling for a CeaseFire occurring around the world and here in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Saturday dozens marched in downtown Stroudsburg in a pro-Palestinian demonstration showing support for the victims of the war in the Middle East.

Protestors marched from Dansbury Park in East Stroudsburg across the bridge to the Monroe County Courthouse Square.

The Stroudsburg Islamic Center gives the community a peaceful opportunity to have their voices heard and make sure people understand their stance bears no hate to anyone else.

“Just because we are standing up against the occupation and against the war in Gaza does not mean we are against the Jewish people,” says Erinn Fahey from Bangor.

The Kirkridge Retreat and Study Center is hosting weekly vigils for the victims of war on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. on the corner of 7th and Main Street in Stroudsburg.