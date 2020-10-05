Pro-life rally in Scranton to support the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pro-life activists and leaders held a rally in Scranton on Monday to support the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

The event began at 1 p.m. outside of the Lackawanna County Courthouse. The Scranton stop is the first of a 5-state press tour across presidential and senate battleground states.

“We are here to say, life is going to win, life is winning, and its time to confirm Amy,” says Sue Liebel, state director for Susan B. Anthony List.

Confirmation hearings on Barrett’s nomination will begin on October 12.