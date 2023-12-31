28/22 NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — 2023 is coming to an end and officers hope making it home safe after a night of fun takes priority in everyone’s New Year’s Eve plans.

New Year’s Eve is notorious for accidents caused by drunk driving.

The Wyoming Area Regional Police Department says it will be doing routine patrols, staying alert, and looking for any impaired drivers.

Their goal is to ensure everyone gets home safely and starts the New Year off right.

They urge people to take advantage of ride-share services and make smart decisions when getting to and from their New Year’s Eve destinations.

“Today people are fortunate that there’s lift services that could pick them up and take them home. Very inexpensive, a lot cheaper than what a DUI would cost, a lot cheaper than what a funeral would cost. We just ask that people do the right thing, do the smart thing,” said Wyoming Area Regional Police Department Chief Michael Turner.

Uber is offering ride vouchers for the evening through Monday morning to ensure everyone can ride safely.