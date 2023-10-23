PRINGLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Every year, the twinkling of orange and purple lights brings the spirit of Halloween to homes across the country.

There’s no clowning around when it comes to Halloween decorations on Cooper Street in Pringle, all thanks to Fred West the West family.

“It usually takes us about two weeks to put everything together.”

Their yard transforms into a pathway filled with 50 Halloween animatronics, anything from scarecrows to the terrifying Molly.

It all started back in 2020 when they wanted to give families an opportunity to enjoy trick or treating, now the ever-changing display comes back each year.

“We have a lot of money invested in this, but to us, we save every year to do this and to purchase more and new ones every year. So this is something that we enjoy.”

The experience is free to anyone who wants to stop by. The lights and sounds turn on once the sun goes down.

“We just hear a scream or two and then we’re like ‘Oh yup somebody’s outside,’ and we definitely did our jobs right then,” says Amanda.

Bringing in crowds of people from across the region.

“You hear different comments of, ‘I didn’t expect that,’ or, ‘That one got me,’ or, ‘What’re they going to do next year?’” says Carol.

The West family’s yard is the nail in the coffin for your perfect Halloween scare.

So walk, or run if you’re scared, if you’re up for a fright.

The West family’s spooktacular decorations will be up for families to stop by on Cooper Street in Pringle every night through the end of the month.