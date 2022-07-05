WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County has an exciting way for people to sample local drinks while learning about their history from when those drinks were illegal.

Lycoming County is home to the Little League World Series, but there’s a lot more to do outside of baseball.

Prince Farrington’s Bootlegger Tour is a way for visitors to enjoy local breweries, distilleries, and wineries.

‘We’ve seen people from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Ohio. So, a lot of people have done the tour already and we always like to ask them you know if they have a favorite,” explained Gina Edwards, the Tourism Coordinator of the Lycoming County Vistors Bureau.







There are ten stops along the tour and you have one year from the date you purchase the passport to complete it. It was named after the famous bootlegger, known for his moonshine Prince Farrington.

“Prince Farrington was our most well-known bootlegger so we do encourage everyone to make some stops at the historical societies and learn a little bit more about our history and about Prince Farrington,” said Edwards.

Bullfrog Brewery, the oldest brewery in Williamsport is one of the locations. Owner Steve Koch says the tour is a fun, interactive way of exploring small businesses.

“We do get several people in a week for it and you know it’s great for promoting the area’s places to get fresh beverages,” stated Steve Koch, the owner of Bullfrog Brewery.

After you’ve hit all 10 locations you’re given a souvenir as a prize.

“Here’s the shirt, and so you can show you’ve earned it, you can’t buy the shirt you have to earn it, Edwards added.

For more information about Prince Farrington’s Bootlegger Tour or a list of participating locations visit their website.