SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Primary is next Tuesday, May 17, and hundreds of thousands of voters will head to the polls in just a week.

Tuesday, May 10, is the deadline to return applications for those who want to vote using a mail-in, or absentee ballot.

Ballot drop-off boxes in Lackawanna County will be available to voters until noon Friday. Except for the one at the government center, which will be available until 8:00 p.m. on Primary Election Day.

“The reason they have to be picked up on Sunday is for staffing and for counting of the ballots so on Election Day we’re not short-staffed and sending someone out to the polling places,” said Beth Hopkins, Director of Elections, Lackawanna County.

Mail-in and drop-off ballots will be counted on Election Day, May 17. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. Until 8:00 p.m.