DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar locations across the Commonwealth will start the holiday season off with free beer on Black Friday for its guests and busy shoppers.

The promotion will happen Friday, November 24, beginning at 10 a.m., at all Primanti Bros. locations only in Pennsylvania.

Each customer over 21 years old can enjoy one, 12-ounce domestic bottle, available while supplies last, on Black Friday only with a valid ID.

In addition to the free beer, customers can take advantage of Primanti Bros.’ holiday gift card sale and get a free $5 bonus for every $25 gift card purchased. All $5 bonus cards will be eligible for use at any Primanti Bros. locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland beginning Wednesday, December 27.

“We’ve all seen the sign that says, “Free Beer Tomorrow. “Well, tomorrow is here. Or it will be – this Friday, November 24. We look forward to kicking off the holiday season with our loyal fans,” said Adam Golomb, CEO of Primanti Bros.

Primanti Bros. has a restaurant locally that visitors can find on Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City, Lackawanna County.