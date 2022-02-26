Priest in Schuylkill County, nephew in Ukraine ask for nationwide prayer

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to rise and spark prayer nationwide. We spoke to a priest in Schuylkill County and his nephew who lives in Ukraine.

A phone connecting Northeastern Pennsylvania to Ukraine. Father Roman Oliinyk held a worldwide rosary telecast connecting us in NEPA to his home in Lviv, Ukraine.

He says the things happening to his country are unimaginable.

“To those who had to leave their houses because their houses were bombed, you can’t imagine. It is unbelievable. The capital of Ukraine, a very densely populated city. There are more than 3 million people. There were rockets hitting the living quarters,” stated Father Oliinyk, administrator at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church.

He called his nephew, Nazar Franchuk who is in Lviv. Franchuk is trying to join the Ukrainian army but keeps getting denied.

“Too many people are trying to join, so even people like my brother who have experience because we had the war from 2014 in Ukraine, but still there is no free space for him in the army because too many people want to enter the army and Ukraine,” explained Franchuk.

He says just about every man is trying to join the military, and they’re just aren’t enough weapons and uniforms to go around.

We asked him to describe how the people of Ukraine are feeling right now, he says united.

“All Ukrainian nation is united as it never was. I remember the situation in 2013 when it was united and there was a revolution in Ukraine. It’s the same feeling I have right now. I feel that we will win. I feel the support from all Ukrainian nations and I feel the support from all of Europe and the united states of America,” stated Franchuk.

“It shows the power of God. Even though some people may ask why does this violence has to happen why does this violence happen, I’m sure God has a purpose for that. It’s a puzzle that for us is probably unknown, but there is an answer. I think it is time that the empire of evil should be collapsed,” explained Oliinyk.

They say the best thing to do now is pray.

Besides Saint Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, Father Oliinyk is also the administrator of Saint Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hazleton.

Both churches are accepting donations to help Ukrainians. The church is taking donations via check to the “Ukrainian Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia” sent to the office at 810 North Franklin Street, Philadelphia PA 19123.

You can also donate on the Philadelphia Archdiocese’s website by clicking Donate via Paypal and selecting War Victims and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.