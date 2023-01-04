CRESCO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monsignor Arthur James Kaschenbach, a priest of the Diocese of Scranton, had passed away after serving the community for over 70 years.

Kaschenbach passed away on Tuesday afternoon and Bolock Funeral Home will be handling all of the arrangements.

According to Reverand John Polednak in a statement, a viewing will be held on Friday, January 6 at the Most Holy Trinity Parish on 236 PA-390 in Cresco, Monroe County from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by a Vesper service.

Another viewing will be held on Saturday, January 7 at 9:00 a.m. with a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at the Most Holy Trinity Parish on 236 PA-390 in Cresco, Monroe County.