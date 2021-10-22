Prices have PA residents border hopping for gas

DELEWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to AAA, Pennsylvania now has the highest gas prices on the East coast.

A gallon of regular gas in PA will cost somewhere around $3.64, however just across the border in New Jersey, if you pay cash, a gallon will run you $3.47. That’s a 17 cent difference.

Gas prices in New Jersey

Gas prices in Pennsylvanaia

One New Jersey native told Eyewitness News that he sees Pennsylvania residents filling up on the Jersey side.

“Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by four cents to $3.36. With the US economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas has gone up, but supply is tight,” AAA reports.

Reporter Sydney Kostus will have more on this story later tonight on Eyewitness News.