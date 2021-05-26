Price Chopper and Market 32 issues voluntary recall for microwave popcorn

SCHENECTADY, NY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Price Chopper and Market 32 have issued a voluntary recall for 9.9 ounce Full Circle Microwave Butter Popcorn (UPC 36800 40609) and 8.7 ounce Full Circle Microwave Salted Popcorn (UPC 36800 40611) due to the presence of milk, which is not labeled on packaging, according to company officials.

Price Chopper/Market 32 say there is no health risk for those who do not have a milk allergy.

Customers who purchased the affected products from Price Chopper or Market 32 can return them for a full refund.

For more information, you can visit gilstermarylee.com or call 618-826-2361. You can also contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.