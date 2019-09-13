Previewing Balloonfest in Hughesville

(WBRE/WYOU) — Up, up and away!

Attractions will be in the sky and on the ground at Saturday’s Lycoming County Rotary’s Balloonfest air show and so much more.

Gates open at 7:30 a.m. with the final show at 7 p.m. Saturday will be a day full of events from hot air balloon rides, tethered rides, air shows, BMX performances, magic shows, ATV shows, puppet shows for the kids, and laser shows. There is fun planned for the whole family.

The event is rain or shine. If you do attend, no pets, firearms or alcohol is allowed.