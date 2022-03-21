WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Preventing crime against women and helping those who are victims of crime that’s the goal of a federal law that has just been reauthorized in Washington. It’s called the Violence Against Women Act.

It means millions of dollars for programs and services to help women and children who are crime victims.

The violence against women act is a wide-ranging law that sends a total of $1B to states across the nation.

“This national bill sets the framework for a host of programs and services that help women, children, and victims of domestic violence. Victims of all sorts, child victims and alike,” said Senator Lisa Baker, (r) 20th District.

State senator Lisa Baker says the focus of the legislation is helping victims of domestic violence, especially crimes related to child custody cases.

“$25 million dollars in grants would become available to states who implement child custody modifications. Pennsylvania could be at the forefront because we’ve already passed in the state senate a bill to do just that, called Kayden’s Law,” said Senator Baker.

Local agencies that assist women who are victims of crime say the legislation will make a direct impact on many families in our community.

“It is a higher gain for victims services not only in our community but also across the entire country. There is no community, no family that is immune to the crime of sexual assault, domestic violence, or stalking. And these are crimes that are addressed by violence against women act,” explained Suzanne Beck, Victims Resource Center, C.E.O.

Suzanne Beck is C.E.O. of the Victims Resource Center and she says the law also fosters improved cooperation among those involved in such criminal investigations.

“The need is constant. The violence against women act really does bring prosecution and victim services and law enforcement together. In order to get the funds from the violence against women’s act, those aspects of the community must apply together must work together,” said Beck.

Senator Lisa Baker tells Eyewitness News that she and her colleagues are pushing for ‘Kayden’s Law’ here in Pennsylvania. Which she and supporters say will help protect women and their children who are involved in child custody cases. Cases that oftentimes are very intense and sometimes ends in violence.