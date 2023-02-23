TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tamaqua Police Department announced Tuesday it received a $150,000 Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative (RVCRI) grant to help prevent and respond to sexual violence in the area.

The grant will fund a two-year program for officers to be trained and educated on response and prevention when it comes to sexual violence within the community.

“We are partnering with the Sexual Assault Resource & Counseling Center (SARCC) and the Tamaqua Area Community Partnership on an intense two-year initiative. We will provide training to increase the knowledge of our officers, sexual assault counselors, and community leaders so we can appropriately respond to and prevent sexual violence,” explained Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs.

According to Chief Hobbs, it’s important for rural areas with limited resources to have the proper tools and knowledge to correctly respond and even prevent sexual violence from occurring in smaller communities.

“We see entirely too much sexual violence in the headlines and in our community,” Chief Hobbs added.

The RVCRI is funded by the Department of Justice and provides training and technical assistance to rural law enforcement agencies looking to address and reduce causes associated with violent crime.

“With the right skills, we can prevent sexual assault, sexual harassment, and other sexual violence in a community. This funding is a great opportunity for SARCC to learn with and work with Tamaqua Police to help survivors of sexual violence and hold perpetrators accountable in the Tamaqua community,” added Ali Perrotto, Executive Director of SARCC.

“We are pleased to partner with Tamaqua to help reduce rural violent crime,” stated John Connelly, Senior Program Officer for the LISC Safety & Justice Program.

Check out the Rural Violent Crime Reduction Initiative website for more information.