President’s Day: Which U.S. Presidents are “officially” from Pennsylvania?

(WHTM) – Despite being one of the first states to join the United States of America, Pennsylvania is among the states with the fewest U.S. Presidents.

The first President to be “officially” from Pennstylvania is our 15th President James Buchanan. Born in Franklin County and a graduate of Dickinson College, Buchanan served from 1857-1861 before declining to seek re-election.

Buchanan is considered by many historians to be the worst President in the nation’s history due, in part, to his lack of action as southern states seceded from the union.

Many consider Buchanan to be the only President from Pennsylvania despite the recent election of Joe Biden, the only other President born in the Keystone State.

Born in Scranton, Biden lived in Pennsylvania for 10 years until his family moved to Delaware. Biden would go on to serve Delaware for 36 years in the U.S. Senate prior to being elected Vice President and subsequently President.

Despite Biden being born in Pennsylvnaia, the official White House website details Buchanan as “the only President to be elected from Pennsylvania.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden(C) visits his childhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania on November 3, 2020.

Biden is widely recognized as the first President from Delaware.

Virginia holds the record as the birthplace of eight U.S. Presidents, claiming 7 of the first 10 Presidents as part of the “Virginia dynasty” between George Washington in 1789 and John Tyler in 1845. Since Tyler, there has been only one President from Virginia, Woodrow Wilson in the 1910s.

North Carolina, Texas, and Vermont also have just two Presidents born in their respective states. Thirteen states have just one President born there.

More than 20 states, primarily in the west and midwest, have not had a President born there. Richard Nixon was born in California and Barack Obama was born in Hawaii.