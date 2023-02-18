POCONOS, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— After an unusually warm winter, some local ski resorts are seeing an increase of foot, or boot, traffic with the holiday weekend that is upon us.

A historical holiday brings a historically famous weekend to the mountains.

“Yeah, the whole Presidents’ Day weekend, it’s like a yearly event that the whole family comes up and does together,” said Ryan Mathis from New Jersey.

“This week is the busiest week of the season typically, and we have a phenomenal crowd,” says Rachel Wyckoff a marketing director at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area.

Presidents’ Day weekend brings thousands out to ski, something Shawnee Mountain Ski Area embraces after a less-than-ideal season.

“The weather maybe hasn’t been perfect, but our team has been really good about embracing the cold temperatures when we them, pushing snow on the days maybe we don’t have as much cold weather,” added Wyckoff.

Shawnee regulars appreciate the hard work the staff has put in to keep the trails up to par.

“So far for this season, this has been like beautiful with the amount of powder there’s not a lot of ice with the minimal amount of people on the mountain you’re not getting like a whole bunch of moguls or anything like that,” continued Mathis.

“I am so happy that it’s not raining or honestly even snowing. I like when it’s a little warm. no coats, just sweatshirts. nice weather, they’re blowing snow. they’re grooming the mountains, it’s awesome,” says Aya Farj from Somerville, NJ.

Some headed to the Keystone State to see the snow, real or artificial.

“She brought me here, said it’d be a great time. absolutely shredding these hills,” said Jake Gallo, from Venice, FL.

Even Pennsylvania residents decided to take a long weekend in the Poconos.

“We’re here for the whole weekend I’m here with my two boys and my wife and we’re just enjoying the day, it’s beautiful,” added Louis Moyer, from Perkasie.

Although hitting the slopes is the main attraction, ski resorts are not the only businesses to benefit from the holiday weekend.

“A lot of the local businesses rely on us to bring these guests in from the city and we’re happy to do that and share with everybody and see all these guests in our community,” said Wyckoff.

Out-of-towners hung up their boots and booked a room. Specifically, all of the rooms at the Penn Stroud in Stroudsburg.

“We’re happy to see that, you know, they’re able to come stop by the hotel and enjoy the skiing as well,” said Heaven Carrasquillo, on the front desk team at Penn Stroud.

This weekend typically stands as one of the busiest weekends for the hotel, and they were prepared.

“We try to plan within the whole team to make sure we have enough staff here the day before and the day of to make sure that we do get the rooms ready on time,” continued Carrasquillo.

Whether guests are headed to the lifts or to relax, all have a common thought.

“I just hope everyone has a great presidents day weekend,” says Moyer.

Although this weekend is traditionally the last big ski weekend of the season, Shawnee Mountain will continue to make snow throughout March and welcome guests as long as they can.