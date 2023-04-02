LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History is being made in the United States as the first former president in American history is charged with a crime.

Donald Trump has spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate while awaiting a court date in New York City.

He is expected to fly to New York City Monday night and head to Trump Towers.

Then according to sources, Trump will officially be arrested and arraigned Tuesday in Manhattan on more than 30 counts of business-related fraud, including at least one felony.

The charges are in connection with an alleged hush money case during the 2016 presidential campaign.

A presidential historian in Luzerne County provided perspective to the case.

“We have the upcoming election. You’ve got to wonder how this is going to influence the election. You’ve got to wonder if Donald Trump is going to stay in as a candidate. You know, I would imagine he would. There is nothing that precludes him from staying in as a candidate even if he was convicted of the crimes that he’s being indicted for,” said Presidential Historian Larry Cook.

Once trump is arraigned, his trial could begin as early as a few months from now, but could go as late as a year out.