SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) President Trump will be visiting the Scranton Cultural Center on Thursday, March 5 for a Fox News town hall event, according to a press release.

According to the release, the event will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. This will be the first town hall for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election cycle.

The event will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and focus on top election issues and news of the day.