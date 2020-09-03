President Trump to speak in Western PA on Thursday night

LATROBE, WESTMORELAND COUNTY (WTAJ) — As Pennsylvania has become a battleground state, all political parties are making stops across the commonwealth.

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a stop outside Pittsburgh on Monday and now President Donald Trump is holding an event in western PA Thursday night.

With polls tightening here in Pennsylvania, President Trump is set to mark his remarks in Latrobe at 7 p.m.

Supporters for the president arrived early and held steady to pouring rain throughout the morning and early afternoon.

But supporters said the rain wasn’t going to stop them from coming out.

“Not a bit, it rained the whole way and it just quit ten minutes out. So yeah, been a steady downpour the whole time,” said Carson Reinhart, from Cumberland, Maryland.

Some of the supporters expressed why they believe President Trump is the right choice for Pennsylvanians.

“Pennsylvania has hard workers, steel workers, union guys, a lot of blue collar workers and that’s what he supports. And he loves Pennsylvania, and we love him,” says Teresa Krunszyinsky, from Greensburg.

Democratic Nominee Joe Biden released a statement in response to the president’s visit, criticizing his economic policies pointing to a 13.5 percent unemployment rate in Westmoreland County and continued his criticism of the administration’s response to the coronavirus.

“When President Trump speaks in Westmoreland County today, you almost certainly won’t hear him take responsibility for the economic hardship his presidency has caused Pennsylvanians. President Trump’s mishandling of the economy and the coronavirus pandemic has caused millions of people across the Commonwealth to file for unemployment since March, has led to a staggering unemployment rate of over 13% in Westmoreland County, and caused nearly 8,000 Pennsylvanians to lose their lives from the virus. But even before this crisis began, President Trump’s reckless economic policies and tariff wars shipped jobs overseas and lined the pockets of CEOs, while leaving Western Pennsylvania workers and families behind. Wall Street didn’t build this country, the middle class built this country. As President, I will fight for hardworking Pennsylvanians, bring our economy back from the brink, and create good-paying, manufacturing and union jobs.” Statement by FORMER Vice President Joe Biden on President Trump’s Visit to Pennsylvania



Doors opened to the public around 4:00 Thursday afternoon for the event.