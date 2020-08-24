President Trump receives formal Republican nomination at Charlotte convention

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Storms that rolled through the area on Monday caused damage across Luzerne County. Crews in Kingston finished cleaning up debris from a warehouse on the corner of Pringle St. and Zerby Avenue that was damaged by the storm.

Heavy winds and rain whipped through the Kingston area, tearing the metal siding off the back of a warehouse for Midstate Lumber.