President Trump campaign to roll through Northeastern and Central PA ahead of Election Day

News
Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump listens as Nevada business leaders talk at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) President Donald Trump is expected to make a campaign stop near Williamsport Saturday night and hold a rally in Luzerne County at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Monday.

According to a campaign spokesperson, President Trump is scheduled to begin speaking at the Williamsport Regional Airport at 8pm. Doors are set to open at 5pm. The “Make America Great Again” rally on Monday in Luzerne County is scheduled for 2pm.

Eyewitness News has reached out to campaign representatives for Joe Biden and are awaiting confirmation on future events in our area.

