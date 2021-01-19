President Trump delivers recorded farewell address

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump released a video farewell address Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the full video in the player above.

In his farewell address, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.

“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” Trump said.

He said “all Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol” and that “political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans” and “can never be tolerated.”

Trump also praised what he sees as his top achievements in office, including efforts to normalize relations in the Middle East.

“We did what we came here to do — and so much more,” he said.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted a thank you message on Tuesday as well.

Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Vice President these past four years, it has been the greatest honor of my life. On behalf of our Wonderful Second Lady, Karen Pence, and our entire Family, Thank You and God Bless America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/chbcBfvmB9 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 19, 2021

On Monday, first lady Melania Trump delivered her farewell address.

“The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination,” she said.

President Trump’s term ends at 11:59 a.m. EST on Wednesday. He’s expected to leave The White House on Wednesday morning.

Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.