President of Wilkes-Barre chapter of NAACP calling for termination of Courtdale Police Chief

COURTDALE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The President of the Wilkes-Barre Chapter of the NAACP is calling for the termination of Courtdale Borough Police Chief Chris Matello, because of a controversial post the chief made on social media.

The Chief was suspended for two weeks without pay because of the post which some say called for violence.

The chief insists he was not trying to incite violence but was reacting to the violence and damage being carried out in cities across the nation in recent weeks.

The latest on the controversy coming up tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.