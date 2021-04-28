President of PA Bar Association resigns, facing prostitution charges after alleged extortion incident

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The president of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, David Schwager, has resigned from his position and is facing prostitution charges after police say a woman had sex with him for money and attempted to bribe him.

According to court papers, Schwager contacted police about the alleged extortion in December, 2019.

Court papers say Schwager made arrangements to hire a prostitute on December 30, 2019. Schwager arrived to an agreed upon address in which he exchanged money for sexual activity, police say.

An Allentown woman is also facing charges stemming from this incident. Emily Merth is facing prostitution and theft charges.

Merth told investigators she engaged in sexual activity with Schwager and videotaped the encounter without his knowledge. Court papers say Merth does this so she can make more money by selling the video.

Merth admitted to investigators that she found Schwager’s address and phone number and told him that if he didn’t give her $1,000 she would make the video public.

Court papers say Merth told investigators she knew she was committing a crime by bribing Schwager.

Merth is also being charged with theft by extortion and sexual extortion.

The Pennsylvania Bar Association Executive Director Barry M. Simpson issued the following statement Tuesday:

“Earlier today, our leadership team was notified that a misdemeanor charge was filed against the 2020-21 president, David Schwager. He has resigned.

While the charge is troubling, every person accused of a crime is considered innocent until proven guilty, and we have confidence in the operation of our justice system.

Following our association bylaws, 2020-21 President-elect Kathleen D. Wilkinson has automatically become the president and will subsequently begin her planned term as the association’s 2021-22 president at the close of our House of Delegates Meeting on May 21.”