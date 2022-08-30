WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another Presidential Visit to Northeastern Pennsylvania is in the books. President Joe Biden spent some time in Luzerne County, Tuesday speaking with locals and promoting his safer America plan.

Tuesday was a busy day in Wilkes-Barre as President Biden’s visit garnered attention from both supporters and protestors.

Air Force One landed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport around 2:00 p.m. With a big smile, President Biden descended the steps of the plane and greeted a crowd of state and local officials before heading to the Diamond City.

As the President’s motorcade drove through downtown Wilkes-Barre, supporters lined the streets hoping to catch a glimpse.

“I’m out to see President Biden I think he’s doing a great job, he’s going to be one of our best presidents ever ok? He’s an honest man he’s a real man,” stated Dan Bellitto of Wilkes-Barre.

But not everyone agrees. Protestors rallied together holding signs showing their opposition.

“Words are cheap, action is what we need, action, not words, we need action,” said Jerome Kuczynski of Swoyersville.

“I’m hoping to keep a republican with values in office,” added Joe Kulakowski of Wilkes-Barre.

Mayor George Brown says “It’s my honor, to introduce to you, President Joe Biden.”

Mayor George Brown introduced President Biden to a crowd of hundreds inside Wilkes University’s Marts Center.

He discussed his ‘Safer America’ Plan which commits more than $30BIL to support law enforcement and crime prevention.

“It’s based on a simple notion. When it comes to public safety in this nation, the answer is not de-fund the police, it’s fund the police,” said President Biden.

The plan also implements steps to reduce gun violence.

“More children die from guns than active duty police and active duty military in the united states combined. We have to act,” explained President Biden.

Eyewitness News spoke to people in the audience after the President’s speech.

“We all want a safer America, you know? That’s top on everybody’s agenda right now, and I think he drove the point home,” stated Presidential Historian, Larry Cook.

“God bless you all and may god protect our troops. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” President Biden added.

This is the first of three stops for the President in the Keystone State in the next few days. He visits Philadelphia on Thursday, and Pittsburgh on Labor Day.