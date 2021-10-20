President expected to speak at Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In his first visit to Scranton as president, Joe Biden is slated to appear at the Electric City Trolley Museum to push his “Build Back Better” plan Wednesday afternoon.

The President will speak at the Electric City Trolley Museum at 5:30 p.m., he is expected to highlight the benefits the deal will have here in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania will receive $11.3 billion for highway improvement projects and $1.6 billion for bridge repairs or replacement.

President Biden will speak on his “Build Back Better” agenda which included providing billions of dollars for a wide range of social programs and improving broadband access to Americans.

“We’d love to see improvements in the infrastructure and hopefully we can get this bill passed and it’ll help everyone,” said Wayne Hiller, the Trolley Museum and Facilities Manager.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the President’s visit throughout the day on Eyewitness News.