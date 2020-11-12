President-Elect Joe Biden promises unification

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – President-Elect Joe Biden has made it clear that unification will be a top priority when his term begins in January.

It will surely be something to keep eyes on as we move forward in this process.

However, legal battles are still being fought over the results from last Tuesday’s election. Barring a major scandal, Scranton’s native son is heading to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

In the capitol he’ll be met with what we see daily on our streets, division.

Along the campaign trail, Biden has promised, he would be a proud democrat, but a president for all Americans.

To that end, there was record turnout on both sides of the aisle and there are some still clinging on to some hope that there is no transition next year. Many, from the streets of the ‘Electric City’ to the steps of DC, will be clamoring for different things.

Senate races still hang in the balance to see if Congress will be able to work with itself and the president to effectively pass legislation.

Many from NEPA down to Delaware and capitol hill say Biden is the kind of guy who can reach both parties.

“I think they understand that we have to come together. I think they’re ready to unite.” Biden said in a November 7th speech.

Talking with Dr. Michael Allison at the University of Scranton, he says there are a few things the Biden campaign could look at.

“I think there’s a little bit more room for or optimism perhaps for a compromise with Biden working with Speaker Pelosi and Senate majority leader McConnell, particularly given that from what we understand president trump and speaker Pelosi haven’t spoken for a year.”

Things like healthcare and immigration could see some early push for change.

Other things like infrastructure and law enforcement reform could see compromise extending to republicans.

Another big-ticket item would be energy, President-Elect Biden has been pushing for a transition to clean, renewable energy sources.

