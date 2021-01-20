President-Elect Biden acknowledges his Scranton roots before taking office

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It’s a historic day for the nation that holds a special place in the hearts of many in Lackawanna County and beyond.

Written on election day by the Scranton native, long-time Delaware senator and former vice president of the united states.

“From this house to the white house”

Joe Biden takes the big step today. The move into the nation’s capital and the oval office.

But he does it with Scranton on his mind. The Electric City and, Lackawanna County, and the region played a role in getting him there from the polls back in November. Biden hasn’t forgotten that or the roots he has in our neck of the woods.

“And you stuck with us. You were with us every single day, every step of the way because Scranton is where I learned the importance of hard work and treating others with dignity and respect. Scranton is where I was brought up knowing who built this county, working people and the middle class,” Biden said in a speech.

Thousands in Scranton and across northeast Pennsylvania will be celebrating as the president-elect and doctor Jill Biden move into the white house.

Others voted for the man leaving office today, Donald Trump.

The inauguration is set for noon in D.C. and with his opening remarks, Biden looks to address that divide and start a new path forward.

