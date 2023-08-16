SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has confirmed, President Biden will visit Scranton on Thursday to attend the viewing of former Pennsylvania First Lady Ellen Casey.

President Biden’s limousine arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport earlier Wednesday.

28/22 News was able to confirm the President’s pending visit.

The White House says he will privately pay his respects to the former Pennsylvania first lady. Casey was the mother of U.S. Senator Bob Casey and the widow of Governor Robert Casey.

Ellen Casey died last Friday at Regional Hospital in Scranton and preparation are underway in downtown Scranton ahead of the viewing and funeral services.

Those services will take place Thursday and Friday at St. Peter’s Cathedral. President Biden is expected to pay respects to the former Pennsylvania First Lady privately ahead of the public viewing Thursday that will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Due to the presidential visit and a large amount of traffic, the services are expected to bring. Scranton Police have already placed no parking signs along nearby streets which affects parking on Wyoming Avenue between Mulberry and Biden Streets, as well as Linden Street, North Washington, and Penn Avenue will also be affected.

The signs state parking is banned at all times each day violators will be towed.

For those who plan to attend the public viewing Thursday, there are parking garages on Linden Street and North Washington Avenue.

A funeral will be held at the Cathedral Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. and the burial will be private at Saint Catherine’s Cemetery in Moscow.