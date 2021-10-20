President Biden returns to hometown Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden rode into his hometown on the newly named president Biden expressway a little after 4:30 this afternoon.

He’s in Scranton to talk about the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the “Build Back Better” plan and how it would impact the keystone state.

People hung out at Courthouse Square to welcome the President to the Electric City and a few were there to protest.

We found some people on river street waiting to catch a glimpse of the motorcade coming into Scranton.

One man said this is a historic day for the city, “I’m originally from Greenridge section, the same section that Joe Biden grew up in. What a privilege it is to have the president come from your hometown,” said Scranton Resident Jim Osborne.

Reporter Caroline Foreback will have more on what locals have to say about the infrastructure deal and what it would mean for Scranton later on Eyewitness News.