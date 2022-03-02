Pharmacies see obstacles in ‘Test to Treat’ program

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden announced a new COVID initiative as part of Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address.

The plan is to provide effective treatment fast and free at neighborhood pharmacies.

That initiative is called ‘Test to Treat.’ It pairs COVID testing with COVID treatment all in one stop.

But, is the plan practical?

Two years into the pandemic, president Joe Biden unveiled another weapon in the fight against COVID-19 during his State of the Union Address.

“And now we’re launching the ‘test to treat’ initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they prove positive, receive the antiviral pills on the spot at no cost,” said President Biden.

Immunology expert Dr. Juanita Mora was tuned in when the president made the announcement.

“Cheering, cheering at my tv as I was listening to him because it really brings a treatment that can save lives,” said Dr. Mora.

Antiviral pills are shown to be 90 percent effective at decreasing severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Cook’s Pharmacy in Kingston has had antiviral medication at its disposal for a few weeks now.

“So, they’ve made it pretty easy to take the medication. As you can see on there, there’s a little sun for a morning dose and a little moon for an evening dose,” said Owner, Pharmacist Jim Gaudino, RPH.

Taking three pills in the morning, and another three at night for five days sounds easy. But if a patient comes to the pharmacy and tests positive for COVID, handing out that medication on the spot is not so simple.







“Currently, we’re only allowed to dispense based on a doctor’s prescription. So, there’s going to be some legislative emergency use some kind of special arrangements made for myself to test it and then dispense it,” said Gaudino, RPH.

Gaudino points out another hurdle that needs to be cleared.

“There’s a lot of work involved with the prescription for these antivirals. We need to know whether the patient is definitely positive, what kind of symptoms they’ve had, what drugs they’re on for interactions because there are some interactions and concerns with that,” Gaudino said.

Supporters of the plan say it’s a solution. The key now is to make it a practical one.

“Getting the plan to reality i feel is probably a few months down the line,” said Gaudino.

President Biden announced Tuesday night he’s ordered 1-million of the Pfizer pills called Paxlovid for this month and more than double that for April.

Eyewitness News is still waiting to hear which pharmacies in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania will participate in the ‘test to treat’ program.