EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The White House announced Wednesday, President Biden has nominated an area judge as a candidate for a federal judge position.

According to a press release from The White House, Judge Julia K. Munley has been nominated by President Joe Biden as a candidate for the United States Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

As the press release reads Julia K. Munley has been serving as a judge on the Court of Common Pleas of Lackawanna County in Pennsylvania’s 45th Judicial District since 2016 and was previously a trial attorney and partner at The Munley Law Firm in Scranton from 2001 until 2016.

Officials say Munley graduated from Marywood University in 1987 and received her law degree from the Dickinson School of Law in 1992. She then worked at various law firms until she joined Munley Law in 2001 where she worked her way up to partner until leaving in 2016 to become a judge.

According to the United States Judicial System, Supreme Court Justices, Court of Appeal Judges, and District Court Judges are nominated by the President and then confirmed by the U.S. Senate, as it reads in the Constitution.

Judge Julia K. Munley is one of four federal judges nominated by President Biden in his 33rd round of nominees for federal judicial positions, bringing the total number of announced federal judicial nominees to 167.