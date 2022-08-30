EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden spent little time at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport before and after his speech at Wilkes University. Air Force One departed at 5:48 p.m.

The commander-in-chief arrived at the airport shortly before 2:00 p.m.





He was greeted by other democratic leaders including Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, US senator and Scranton native Bob Casey, as well as Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, and Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni.

President Biden spent just a few minutes speaking with the group before a steady rain began to fall which hastened his departure from the airport to downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Tuesday marks the first of two scheduled visits to Pennsylvania that president Biden has planned.

He will appear in Philadelphia Thursday for what is slated to be a prime-time address from Independence Hall for what is billed as, quote, “the continued battle for the soul of the nation”.

With the midterm election just about two months away to determine the widely watched races for Pennsylvania US Senate and Pennsylvania governor, this likely will not be the last time before then that we see President Biden appearing in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania to support his fellow Democrats.