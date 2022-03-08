President Biden aims to minimize the rising crisis of gas prices

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden is banning all Russian energy imports putting the largest economic sanction on Russia. Biden made the announcement to the nation Tuesday.

The President telling Americans we will feel the impacts at the pump and beyond. Product has to move from point A to point B by a truck, this includes deliveries to your own home.

“The decision is not without cost here at home. Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the gas pump,” stated President Biden.

President Biden spoke to the nation, declaring a huge economic sanction on Russia by stopping all Russian energy imports.

Biden is bracing Americans for the inevitable while looking to minimize the blow to your wallet.

“In correlation with our partners, we’ve already announced 60 million barrels of oil from our joint oil reserve. Half of that, 30 million is coming from the United States,” explained Biden.

The price per gallon increased by .20 at Turkey Hill on South Blakely Street in Dunmore.

With daily increases at the pump, a notice for customers at Dunmore Appliances says it’s adding a fuel surcharge for all deliveries.

“Our delivery area is pretty broad and instead of raising the prices on appliances or adding a hidden fee or a charge we just want to be upfront with our customers,” stated Jason Golosky, delivery manager Dunmore Appliance.

Golosky says this is the first time since gas prices were high in 2008 they had to add $40 to their known free delivery service.

“This is temporary and as soon as the fuel prices go back down we’re going to take the surcharge off,” explained Golosky.

Businesses are coming off a long two-year pandemic. Dealing with backorders and limited employees.

“There is a lot going on. Now add the fuel you know fuel prices going up it’s not making it any easier on us,” said Golosky.

Numbers from Triple-A (AAA) say in Pennsylvania, the current average per gallon of regular gas is $4.31. One week ago it was $3.75, this was before President Biden’s largest economic sanction was announced.