Preserving the future of Slocum Chapel in Exeter

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With so many churches closing, an effort is underway to preserve one for future generations.

Slocum Chapel in Exeter, built in the 19th century, needs to replace its steeple which was destroyed decades ago.

Pastor Guy Giordano and his congregation have started a grassroots fundraising effort which has, so far, generated roughly $5,000 but the chapel needs far more financial help to make the steeple possible.

They are holding a Belfry Bazaar & Fund Raiser on May 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a rain date the following day if necessary.

