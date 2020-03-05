Preserving farmland in Schuylkill County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local farmer in Schuylkill County is waiting for his approved funding after his land has been designated as a preserved farm.

Pennsylvania preserves farmland to create a buffer zone between agriculture and developed land. This gives farmers a viable alternative to developing their property.

Designated farmland also preserves the heritage of the land, allowing the open space to be enjoyed by the next generation.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more on the preservation of farmland on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

