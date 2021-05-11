‘Presentation of the Arts 2021’ on Public Square starting Friday

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Fine Arts Fiesta is hosting “Presentation of the Arts 2021” on Public Square starting this Friday.



Tents could be seen lining Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square on Tuesday in preparation for the event.

The event will feature the work of 34 local and national artists, including: members of the Wyoming Valley Art League, Verve Vertu, and the Northeast PA Bonsai Society.

The weekend-long event runs Friday May 14, through Sunday May 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The American Institute for Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers, Inc. (AIME) will hold a ceremony on Sunday at 1 p.m. to unveil a 150th anniversary plaque.

In addition, the Fine Arts Fiesta Board will be selling special, limited edition t-shirts designed by Wilkes-Barre graphic artist Keith Perks, featuring the 2021 Fiesta mask logo. All proceeds go to cover expenses incurred for this year’s Presentation of the Arts.

The scaled down event will look different than years past. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, food and music will not be on the playbill for 2021.

“Sadly, it is not feasible due to current COVID-19 restrictions to have all the vast entertainment offerings nor the family and children features. The very popular sumptuous Food Court also will not be appearing. Guests are asked to kindly support the vast array of restaurant options available downtown when visiting our artistic presentation as they too struggle to survive,” the group’s website reads.

Current health and safety guidelines will be followed.