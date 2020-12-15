Preparing your vehicle for a winter storm

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As the anticipation of a large snowfall looms over the northeast, there are some items you might want to pick up and store in your car in case of an emergency. Eyewitness News spoke with a local auto store in Scranton about what you might need.

Don Shorten, store manager of A and A Auto Store in South Scranton, says everybody needs to be prepared for the storm. First, he recommends not going out unless you really have to but if you must, make sure your tires have good tread, your battery is strong, windshield wiper blades aren’t worn down, you have a full tank of gas and also make sure to check your coolant level to ensure you have enough anti-freeze.

Other helpful tips Shorten offers is keeping a bag of rock salt in your trunk, to not only help weigh down your car for better traction in case you are sliding out, but it also can be used to melt some snow around your car to get unstuck. A good scraper and even a small shovel can be handy as well as a road side assistance kit and blanket in case you get stuck in place for an extended period of time.

“Obviously we have to get to work, but if you do just take your time, that’s the biggest thing. You got to be able to steer, you need to be able to stop your vehicle, don’t be in a hurry, give yourself extra time,” Shorten said.

You can stop by your local A and A Auto for free tread, battery and fluid level checks as well as help with installation of windshield wipers, lights and batteries.