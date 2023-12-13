HANOVER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County began its preparation for the nationwide Wreaths Across America for Saturday.

The Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be hosting their ceremony at the Hanover Green Cemetery.

On Wednesday, dozens came to help the chapter unload over 300 wreaths before placing them on veterans’ graves this Saturday.

Although they had many helping hands tonight, they say this will be their final year hosting to focus more on the veterans still with us.

“A lot goes into it. A lot of times we don’t have the volunteers, what we want to do is we want to focus on the living veterans that we can help who can appreciate it while they’re still here,” said Kathleen Smith, member of the Shawnee Fort Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The chapter’s final Wreaths Across America ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Hanover Green Cemetery.