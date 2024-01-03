FALLS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Eyewitness Weather Team is tracking the potential for a winter storm for the weekend. People all over NEPA are preparing as well but in different ways.

28/22 News Reporter Iyee Jagne stopped by a hardware store in Luzerne County to see what snow essentials are popular.

‘Tis the season and business is booming at Driscoll’s Home Center in West Pittston.

“It’s been compared to a regular day, it’s been a lot busier, people are picking up rock salt, calcium chloride, and other ice melts and stuff for around the house,” said Driscoll’s Home Center General Manager Scott Sharrow.

Sharrow tells 28/22 news different items drivers can pick up to get their car prepared for the snow.

“A windshield washer fluid that’s rated for freezing tempter a good ice scraper we also have like the aerosol style window deicer as well,” Sharrow continued.

One thing that almost everyone needs is a shovel.

“Definitely a good shovel that you’re comfortable with you know try it out in the store beforehand, make sure it’s comfortable for you. Don’t want to take a chance of hurting your back or injuring yourself by trying to shovel ice and snow to prevent an injury,” Sharrow added.

Many people stopped by the hardware store Wednesday to prepare. While most people take snow prep very seriously, some are more relaxed about it.

“Honestly the only prep I’ve done is listen to all the news updates. It’s typical a hype and I think northeast PA enjoys that hype as far as snowstorms coming in so I try not to react too early,” said Falls Township resident Robert Martin.

If you are wondering if shopping last minute is ever an issue, this shopper says it’s not for him.

“You know what it never really is in my opinion I know going back in history its typically the joke that everyone says personally I’ve never had any difficulty getting anything,” Martin added.

28/22 News will provide updates online on the anticipated storm.