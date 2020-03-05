Preparations underway for presidential visit

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) President Donald Trump is back in our area Thursday for a Town Hall event hosted by Fox News.

There’s a lot of activity in and around the Scranton Cultural Center in anticipation for his visit this evening. Parking is restricted on Mulberry and Vine Streets along with North Washington and Adam’s Avenue in the city.

Many businesses and even schools nearby shut down for the day including Lackawanna College. Abe’s Deli on North Washington Avenue remains open.

“We’re focusing on foot traffic. We’re going to be here. You can’t just close your restaurant. So we’re going to do the best we can. Hope for the best,” stated Renato Luongo, owner of Abe’s Deli.

Luongo told Eyewitness News he wanted to continue to be there for his loyal customers.

“The president’s coming, they’re going to shut things down so there’s nothing you can do about it. Most of our customers rely on foot traffic anyways so hopefully we’ll do good,” Luongo said.

The customers did not disappoint.

“I don’t care if he comes but he better not get between me and my lunch here at 2 p.m. I’m coming and no secret service man is going to stop me,” loyal Abe’s Deli customer, Joan Hodwanitz, said jokingly.

Though Abe’s Deli was still open, parking restrictions still impacted many throughout the city. The 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. restrictions seemed lengthy to some.

“It’s quite a long time in comparison to how long he’s going to be here. Just for the short rally. I think it’s a little much to tow them away though,” said Charles Talepa of Scranton.

However, residents say they understand the importance of the president’s visit.

“This is big for him because it’s a swing state and we voted republican surprisingly the last election so he definitely wants to get Luzerne County and Lackawanna County back,” Talepa explained.

15 minutes before and after the president’s arrival, Mulberry and Vine Street along with North Washington and Adam’s Avenue will be shut down. Tickets are sold out for the Town Hall event that starts at 6:30 p.m. on Fox News.