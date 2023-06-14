NOXEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Preparations are underway in Wyoming County for a unique fundraiser that’s not for the faint of heart.

Rattlesnakes will soon slither around the snake pen at the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds. The Rattlesnake Roundup has been a beloved summer tradition in this community for more than 40 years.

“The Rattlesnake Round-Up is really just your typical fireman’s bazaar, but we throw a twist in it with the rattlesnakes, and there’s still food, there are games, there are rides, there are vendors,” said Chief Jonny Headman of the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company.

The rattlesnake pen is by far the most intriguing attraction for people of all ages.

Dozens of daring, local hunters will take to the woods in both Wyoming and Luzerne Counties, rounding up as many rattlesnakes as they can catch. It’s even a friendly competition. The snakes are measured and marked, and hunters are awarded prizes.

“It is a great educational experience for youth and adults, especially about any species of snakes that come in because we are rural Pennsylvania,” described Headman.

The fundraiser draws thousands to the area each year and supports the essential work firefighters do every day.

“This is 110% our biggest fundraiser of the year, and it really does help us keep going. It helps keep fuel in the trucks, maintain the trucks, buy new equipment, and maintain equipment. We try to grow every year, but volunteers are declining and it does get harder and harder,” explained Headman.

The event kicks off Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the Noxen Volunteer Fire Company in Wyoming County. It continues over the weekend, and the snakes are returned to the woods when it’s over. For more information, visit the Rattlesnake Round Up’s Facebook Page.