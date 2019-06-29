Preparations underway for Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show

America’s birthday is less than a week away and preparations are well underway for the country’s largest fireworks display.

The Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show will launch 70,000 shells from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges spread out across New York Harbor. A team of 60 licensed pyro-technicians is working to wire each effect and load them onto firing mortars.

A custom computerized digital firing system will launch the rockets’ red glare above the New York skyline all set to music. You can catch NBC coverage of the July 4th show beginning Thursday night at 8 p.m. on WBRE.