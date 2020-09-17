Preparations underway for Joe Biden’s Scranton town hall event

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is back in our area today, just outside of his hometown of Scranton. He’ll be here for a town hall event tonight at PNC Field, moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Early Thursday morning, crews were preparing for his arrival at PNC Field, as nearby residents were anxiously awaiting his visit.

“I love it. I love it. I’m glad he’s back in the area. I’ve voted for him and Barack the last time. So, I think it’s good for the area I really do. I think there is a change coming and it’s going to be for Joe Biden,” said Steve Czankner of Moosic.

“Very exciting. He’s come to Scranton and the area; he knows a lot of people. He’s a good person. He doesn’t tell lies. He’s been through a lot,” Sharon McGinnis, also of Moosic said.

People Eyewitness News spoke with say they hope all sides are represented during event.

“There’s only going to be democratic people there asking questions so I don’t really see where it is very beneficial to him for the people,” David Johns of Moosic told us.

Johns says it’s evident NEPA is important to the election, because President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden have visited this area in just the past few weeks.

“I think it’s because it’s a swing state and that Joe Biden is from Scranton. But he was only here as a little kid. I think that has something to do with it. I think President Trump will do good in Pennsylvania again.”

But many are happy to have Biden so close to his hometown once again.

“He’s from Scranton and we’re right next door… People are saying this is Trump country. I don’t believe it. I think Joe Biden is strong in this area,” Czankner said.

Due to Biden’s visit, there will be rolling road blocks and street closures on Interstate 81 north and south between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre International Airport and the Moosic exits around 6:30 and 10:30 this evening.

The town hall begins at 8 p.m., and we’ll continue to have coverage on the event throughout the day.