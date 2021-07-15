Preparations underway for annual novena in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Final preparations are underway for an annual, traditional, local devotion of faith. The grounds of Saint Ann’s Basilica are being tended to in addition to other chores for the annual novena which begins this weekend.









After a significantly scaled-back 2020 version of this faith devotion, Fr. Richard Burke, C.P., Rector of St. Ann’s Basilica, says this year’s edition will look much more like what thousands of the faithful come to expect each year.

While the pandemic last year eliminated all outdoor services, cut down on the number of daily services and limited the amount of people who could attend, this year’s novena sees the return of five daily services and 100% church capacity.

The food stand will also return which was closed for COVID protocol last summer. The 10 day novena is from Saturday, July 17 to Monday, July 26 in West Scranton.

Mark Hiller will have more on the preparations on later editions of Eyewitness News.