Preparations underway ahead of President Trump’s arrival

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Set up operations are underway at this hour at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Secret Service is on location setting up communication systems.

These efforts are all in preparation for President Donald Trump’s arrival which is schedule for approximately 5:30pm.

From there he will be attending a Fox News town hall at the Scranton Cultural Center. That event is expected to begin at 6:30pm.

